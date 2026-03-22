<p>Gukesh’s dip in form is indeed concerning. Generally, there are no logical explanations for how someone at the age of 19 or 20 -- like Arjun Erigaisi, who I think is maybe two years older than Praggnanandhaa -- reaches that level.</p><p>You must have noticed that there was a time when we had three players in the top 10, and now we have none. At one point, Arjun had reached 2800 and was world No. 3, behind players like Carlsen and Nakamura. So, I think it’s disappointing not just for the individual, but also for the country. It becomes a matter of concern because we believe that growth should be continuous. You keep enchancing knowledge and improving. Yet, we now see even a phenomenal 14-year-old like Yagız Kaan Erdogmus becoming one of the most feared opponents.</p><p>I’ve been observing things since around 2021, during the lockdown period, when the age of successful players seemed to drop. There are several factors behind this. Let me start with the most important one, which I’ve also discussed with the parents of players also.</p><p>They are playing too much. In my opinion, they are simply overplaying. The human brain has its limits -- whether you are 10 or 20. Just like physical work, intellectual work also has its limits. You cannot sustain continuous high-level thinking without rest.</p>.IPL 2026 | From Andre Russell to Faf du Plessis: Greats bid cash-rich league adieu .<p>After the lockdown, players started participating in a large number of tournaments. I’m speaking generally -- not just about Gukesh, but also players like Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, to some extent. They gained fame and recognition and opportunities increased.</p><p>They were fortunate that the Olympiad was held in India in 2022. Before that, the same team would repeatedly participate due to strict selection criteria based on international ratings. But when India fielded two teams, younger players like Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh got the chance to play on the top boards for India B, and they actually finished above India A.</p><p>That exposure was crucial. They played freely, faced a variety of opponents and expressed their natural game. However, things changed after that. Their status rose significantly, especially after winning gold, and they began receiving many invitations to elite tournaments.</p><p>Now, these invitations come with financial incentives, including appearance fees that are often higher than the prize money. As a result, playing tournaments becomes a priority over actual improvement. Players hesitate to decline such opportunities, especially when organisers have supported them from a young age.</p><p>This leads to a packed schedule: tournaments, online events like Titled Tuesday, endorsements and sponsorships. Even top players like Carlsen and Nakamura participate in such events, often for financial reasons.</p><p>In India, the situation is even more intense. A player’s public profile here can be much bigger than someone like Caruana’s in the US. Players receive endorsements, brand deals and public recognition. For example, being appointed a brand ambassador or winning major titles brings both financial rewards and additional responsibilities.</p><p>While this is beneficial financially, it can divert focus. Players cannot easily refuse such commitments, and over time, their attention shifts away from pure chess improvement.</p><p>Another important factor is the type of tournaments they play. Earlier, players like Gukesh competed in open tournaments, facing a wide range of opponents -- from 1800-rated players to strong grandmasters. This variety helped them develop creativity and adaptability. However, in elite closed tournaments, players mostly face each other repeatedly. Preparation becomes highly specific; focused on openings against particular opponents. This limits creativity.</p><p>Earlier, they played freely without overthinking preparation, which helped them achieve remarkable results. For example, Gukesh’s performance in the Olympiad, where he scored eight out of eight on the top board, showed his strength against a variety of opponents.</p><p>Now, with heavy reliance on opening preparation and computer analysis, originality is being compromised. Players often memorise moves without fully understanding the ideas behind them. This becomes evident when they face unexpected moves and struggle to respond effectively.</p><p>In contrast, players like Anand or even older legends like Kasparov relied on fundamentals and understanding, allowing them to handle surprises better.</p><p>Another issue is over-reliance on purchased opening preparation. Many players buy ready-made analysis, which tells them the “best moves” but doesn’t develop their own thinking process. As a result, they may know what to play but not why.</p><p>This lack of understanding affects their performance. For instance, a player might introduce a novelty in the opening but then spend a long time thinking soon after, indicating a lack of deep comprehension.</p><p>There’s also a psychological shift. Players aim for safe positions and avoid risks, especially in elite tournaments where draws are common and acceptable. This reduces fighting spirit and creativity.</p><p>In contrast, open tournaments punish draws against weaker opponents, forcing players to push for wins. That competitive pressure is essential for growth.</p><p>Another concern is early burnout. No player has been a world champion if he has not reached top five in the rating before 23 years of age. While peak performance traditionally occurs around 27–28, early success might also lead to earlier decline if not managed properly.</p><p>We’ve seen similar patterns in other fields, whether in athletics or academics, where early brilliance sometimes leads to burnout. While I hope this is not the case for these players, it remains a possibility.</p><p>Ultimately, these players are stronger and more knowledgeable than before. Their decline is not due to lack of skill, but rather execution and mindset.</p><p>To regain their form, they need to return to what made them successful: playing freely, maintaining creativity, competing in diverse tournaments and trusting their own insticts rather than relying entirely on preparation.</p><p><em>(India’s first GM and renowned coach Thipsay spoke to Madhu Jawali)</em> </p>