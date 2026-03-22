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Gukesh's slip in form concerning

The reigning World champ, who will defend his crown later this year, has failed to win any big title
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:39 IST
Sports NewsChessD Gukesh

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