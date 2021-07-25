Hafnaoui stuns with gold in 400 free, USA's Kalisz wins

Hafnaoui stuns with gold in 400 free, American Kalisz wins medley

Kalisz led by a body-length after 300 metres and came storming home in 4mins 09.42secs ahead of second-placed compatriot Jay Litherland

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 09:08 ist
Silver medallist USA's Jay Litherland (L) and gold medallist USA's Chase Kalisz. Credit: AFP Photo

 Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui pulled off a major shock on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics swimming medal events with a stunning victory in the men's 400m freestyle, while American Chase Kalisz powered to victory in the men's 400m medley on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Tunisian, in the outside lane after being the slowest in qualifying, produced a blistering finish to pip Australia's Jack McLoughlin to gold with a time of 3:43.36, with U.S. swimmer Kieran Smith taking bronze.

Kalisz, the 400 medley silver medallist in Rio, went one better with a time of 4:09.42 as part of a United States one-two with Jay Litherland 0.86 behind.

Live updates from Tokyo Olympics on DH

Australia's Brendon Smith was a further tenth of a second back taking bronze.

Kalisz, 27, grabbed the lead on the first length of the backstroke after France's Leon Marchand had led after the butterfly leg and never looked back.

He battled with New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt through the breaststroke but the Kiwi faded badly in the freestyle and finished seventh.

"It means the world. This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career," said Kalisz.

"It was something that was a dream of mine for as long as I could remember. I can't believe it."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Games
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2020
Sports News
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

 