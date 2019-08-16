Hard-working Vyas carving his own path

Vyas Sriram knows there is no substitute for hard work and he is willing to put in the hard yards to achieve his goals.

Vyas has already represented Karnataka twice (2014, 2016) at the Sub-junior Nationals and earlier this year, the 17-year-old hoopster was included in the state basketball squad that participated at the Khelo India Games in Maharashtra.

And he loved every minute of it.

“The competition was totally different. The caliber of the players that you play around with is really mind-blowing. You get to play with better players. So obviously, it helps you mature as a player as well,” said Vyas, a 12th standard student at Sri Kumaran Children’s Home of Educational Council.

He has also won the State championships three times in a row (2016, 2017, 2018) with Beagles Basketball Club.

But despite the early successes, the youngster’s eagerness to improve has not diminished.

He has sought individual sessions. And to do this, he left Beagles for National Games Village Basketball Club (NGVBC) earlier this year.

“I didn’t think I was improving as a player individually. That’s the main reason why I left the club and came to NGV,” he explained.

“The coach is really supportive. He’s having individual sessions with me. It’s hardly been six months and I have greatly improved as a player. He’s made me play with the men’s team as well. I got a lot of opportunities here,” he added.

The move seemed to have worked out fine for him as the 6 ft 1inch shooting guard is in dazzling form at the ongoing State Junior (U-18) basketball championships here. So far, he has racked up 33 points in wins over Vivek SC and JSC earlier and 32 points against MNK Rao Park on Thursday.

Vyas picked up basketball at the age of five on the insistence his father Sriram Viswanathan -- a former Tamil Nadu basketball player. “I was into cricket initially but my dad, who was also a state player for Tamil Nadu, convinced me to join the sport,” he said.

“He would take me to watch my elder brother’s (Varun Sriram) game. And then I just fell in love with sport,” he recalled.

In a sport without any recognised leagues, struggling to find footing in India, he is unsure of whether he would continue playing in future.

“I would want to pursue it. As a sport, many leagues are coming up in India as well. I feel like it’s going up. Even the NBA Academy being setup here. It’s coming up but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it,” he said.