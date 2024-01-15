Harith Noah creates history, becomes first Indian to win a stage at Dakar

Riyadh: Indian rider Harith Noah on Monday became the first Indian ever to win a stage at the iconic Dakar Rally.

The Germany-born Kerala rider, who rides for Sherco TVS Rally Factory squad, won Stage 8 in the Rally 2 class.

In Stage 7, Harith finished 16th overall despite suffering from a cold. But on Monday, he posted the best in-class time at the first checkpoint itself.