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Has Saudi-funded LIV Golf outlived its utility?

LIV may still survive assuming they find funder/s to replace the ‘bottomless’ pits of money that Saudi Arabia’s PIF seemed to possess when they promised a ‘new brand’ of golf.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 19:20 IST
Sports NewsSaudi ArabiaGolf

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