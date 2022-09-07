HC allows Hockey Karnataka to hold election but barred from announcing results

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday allowed Hockey Karnataka (HK) to conduct their AGM and elections as scheduled on September 8 but barred them from announcing the results until the hearing into Ashish Ballal’s allegations of being denied nomination for the polls is completed.

Ahead of its AGM, Hockey Karnataka had asked all its affiliated district associations to send their nominations – one male and one female – by August 23 (5:00 pm).

Nominated by Hockey Udupi, former India goalkeeper Ballal found out on August 24 that his name was missing from the electoral college. He also learnt that the Hockey Udupi, through which he had sent his nomination papers, had been disaffiliated by Hockey Karnataka and a new district association was created by the HK.

In a media interaction then, he alleged serious irregularities in the creation of the electoral list by the HK and the ‘unconstitutional’ method of disaffiliating Hockey Udupi.

Hockey Karnataka secretary A B Subbaiah had defended the rejection of Ballal’s nomination, saying his papers reached past the deadline and Hockey Udupi were disaffiliated because they were completely inactive.

Sensing no resolution, Ballal approached the High Court and the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday.

“Having heard the learned Senior Advocates and having perused the petition papers and also having adverted to the decisions cited at the Bar, this Court is of the considered opinion that an arguable case is made out for the issuance of notice and grant interim relief in a limited way so that the scheduled election shall go on, short of announcing the results thereof till the next date of hearing,” the High Court said in an order, a copy of which is available with DH.

The Court also has asked Hockey Karnataka to appear within five days to state on what grounds Ballal's nomination papers were rejected.

Meanwhile, Subbaiah said they are confident of proving the grounds on which Ballal’s name was excluded before adding that the AGM will go on without a hitch. “The AGM will begin at 11:00 am at the Karnataka Olympic Association office. We will conduct our elections and will honour the Court’s order of withholding the results. We will present our case at the court.”

Hockey India is scheduled to conduct its elections by October 9 and if HK is not able to resolve the issue then there’s a possibility of the state body not being able to participate in that.