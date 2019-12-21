Here And Now claims Garden City Trophy

Bengaluru results

Here And Now, trained by Neil Darashah and ridden by A Imran Khan, clinched the 2000-metre Garden City Trophy, the feature event of the races here at the Bangalore Turf Club on Friday.

Streaming Gold with S John astride came in second followed by Grey Channel ridden by TS Jodha.

In another race on the day, Paradiso with Arshad Alam astride romped home to win the 1400-metre Chamundi Hills Plate.

1. Beloved Prince Plate 1200M: Candlelightqueen (Satish G Kundapur) S John, 1; Gin Daisy (Rayan Ahmed R) 2; Princeazeem (TS Jodha) 3; Aerospeed (Arvind Kumar) 4; WB: Lnk, 2, Nk; T: 1:13.49; Tote: Rs 41w, Rs 14, Rs 31, Rs 29p; TB: Prithviraj B; Fav: Unifier; Fc: Rs 1146; Q: Rs 489; Shp: Rs 82; Tri: Rs 8130 and Rs 3484; Thp: Rs 70; Exp: Rs 103648.

2. Chamundi Hills Plate 1400M: Paradiso (Sangita Vashisth) Arshad Alam, 1; Amazing Angel (VR Jagadeesh) 2; Limato (Kiran Rai P) 3; Find (S John) 4; WB: Lnk, Snk, 2L; T: 1:27.22; Tote: Rs 98w, Rs 22, Rs 16, Rs 15p; TB: Imtiaz Khan; Fav: Limato; Fc: Rs 312; Q: Rs 193; Shp: Rs 39; Tri: Rs 1875 and Rs 774; Thp: Rs 58; Exp: Rs 16005 and Rs 9145.

3. Bellary Plate (Div II) 1200M: Panama (G Nityanand) I Chisty, 1; Radiant Treasure (Saddam Hussain) 2; Lucky Isabella (A Imran Khan) 3; Benediction (S Zervan) 4; WB: 3-1/2, 1-1/4, Lnk; T: 1:13.39; Tote: Rs 103w, Rs 18, Rs 44, Rs 14p; TB: Nityanand G; Fav: Varcasva; Fc: Rs 2236; Q: Rs 2210; Shp: Rs 135; Tri: Rs 8737 and 2808; Thp: Rs 55; Exp: Rs 41843 and Rs 11955.

4. Kabini Cup 1400M: Angelino (Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd) P Trevor, 1; Into The Groove (David Allan) 2; Ashwa Raftar (I Chisty) 3; Set To Win (M Kumar) 4; WB: 1-1/4, 2, 3/4L; T: 1:24.96; Tote: Rs 21w, Rs 10, Rs 14, Rs 49p; TB: SS Attaollahi; Fav: Angelino; Fc: Rs 51; Q: Rs 33; Shp: Rs 30; Tri: Rs 722 and Rs 529; Thp: Rs 60; Exp: Rs 5204 and Rs 1952.

5. Garden City Trophy 2000M: Here And Now (Hemant Dharnidharka) A Imran Khan, 1; Streaming Gold (S John) 2; Grey Channel (TS Jodha) 3; Electra (P Trevor) 4; WB: Lnk, 1-3/4, 3/4L; T: 2:8.20; TB: Neil Darashah; Fav: Streaming Gold; Fc: Rs 49; Q: Rs 32; Shp: Rs 32; Tri: Rs 396 and Rs 200; Thp: Rs 41; Exp: Rs 320 and Rs 100.

6. Bellary Plate (Div I) 1200M: Alberetta (Gamini Jayaratne & Amarjeet Singh Narula) R Vaibhav, 1; Birchwood (Kiran Rai P) 2; Wings Of Desire (A Imran Khan) 3; Optimisticapproach (Manish R) 4; WB: 1-1/4, 2-3/4, Nse; T: 1:13.03; Tote: Rs 83w, Rs 22, Rs 22, Rs 15p; TB: I Ghatala; Fav: Royal Resolution; Fc: Rs 1419; Q: Rs 671; Shp: Rs 70; Tri: Rs 16196 and Rs 2314; Thp: Rs 39; Exp: Rs 40633 and Rs 52243.

Jackpot: Rs 55983 (9).

Runner-up: Rs 2226 (97).

I Treble: Rs 10721 (C/o).

II Treble: Rs 1126 (25).