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Hima enters name in 400m at Athletics Series 3

The 26-year-old athlete, who set the women's 400m national record at 50.79 seconds for a silver medal at the Asian Games 2018, entered her name for both 200m and 400m while representing her state Assam.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 19:17 IST
Sports NewsHima Dasathletics championship

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