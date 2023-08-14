Hitting the bull’s-eye from the banks of river Krishna

In the Antalya Archery World Cup, Jyothi shot 713 out of a possible 720 in the qualification round, and broke a world record in the process. “Many things happen when you least expect them, that was the one for me. I never made it (360) in practice too. It was unbelievable for me and it took some time to maintain my shooting rhythm. I was only focusing on my shooting process and not on the scores in that tournament.” Jyothi went on to win back-to-back golds in the mixed team and individual events.