Hockey camps won't be resuming any time soon

The national camp for the men's and women's hockey teams, which was supposed to resume here at the SAI South Centre on July 19, is likely to be delayed by a month due to the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

With Hockey India currently derecognised by the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India is in charge of scheduling the camps and a source indicated that they are unwilling to take the risk of summoning the players to Bengaluru.

"It's a very difficult situation. If SAI calls the players for a camp and if someone in the facility tests positive, we'll be pulled up for putting the players' lives under risk. They will instantly say the players were safe in their respective houses and what's the point of calling them for a camp when there's no competition scheduled in the near future," said a source in the know of things.

"You are well aware of what's happening in Bengaluru. Cases are hitting the roof and it's an unsafe place to travel too. The State Government has also imposed a one-week lockdown to curb the rise. In this situation, it is highly impossible to get the players there. Also travelling by flights now is an added risk too. It's better to be safe than sorry. None of the hockey players have tested positive which is wonderful. Even when the players are cleared to travel, they have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine. So until mid-August the camps won't resume," the source added.

There's no clarity on the arrival of women's team chief coach Sjoerd Marjine. The Dutchman flew home last month but with international flights to India banned until July 31, he could face trouble getting to India. "The Vande Bharat flights come under the Ministry of Home Affairs. SAI can organise the ticket for him if he's eligible."