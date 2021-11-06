Squad of 24 selected for junior men's hockey WC camp

Hockey India names 24 players for preparatory camp ahead of junior men's World Cup

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 15:36 ist
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team in action. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the core probable group for a preparatory camp ahead of the men's junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

The camp will begin from Sunday at the venue for the mega event.

"The players will report to Chief Coach Graham Reid and Coach BJ Kariappa on 7 November for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours," HI said in a release.

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

But now with less than three weeks left for the FIH event, "the Core Probable Group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament."

Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in pool B along with Canada, France and Poland.

The other teams in the fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in pool A while Netherlands, Spain, Korea and United States have been grouped in pool C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt form Pool D.

Core Probable Group:

Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh. 

