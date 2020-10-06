Hockey player Connor McDavid tests positive for Covid-19

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19.

The team announced his positive test Monday night. The 23-year-old center is self-quarantining at his home in Ontario.

"He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols," the Oilers posted on Twitter. "He is feeling well and is experiencing mild symptoms."

McDavid finished second in the NHL with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 64 games this season. He added nine points (five goals, four assists) during a four-game loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in a qualifying playoff series.

The 2016-17 Hart Trophy winner led the league in scoring in both 2016-17 (100 points) and 2017-18 (108).

He has 469 points (162 goals, 307 assists) in 351 games since the Oilers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.