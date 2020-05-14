Hope springs for badminton after green signal for golf

Following Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi’s statement about reopening fitness centres and golf clubs after May 17 in the State, other sports too are hoping to return to action. Badminton, by virtue of it being a non-contact sport, is confident of resuming soon, at least at an elite level.

Golf remains unique in a sense that not only is there social distancing practices, there is no contact even via equipment or balls. While in badminton and other racquet sports, the players do come in contact via the shuttle or balls, they still remain well placed to make a swift return ahead of other contact sports.

Speaking to DH, the Karnataka Badminton Association secretary P Rajesh said that the sport was likely to make a return soon.

"We've already given representation to the (Karnataka) deputy Chief Minister (C N Ashwath Narayan) and Kiren Rijiju (Union Sports Minister) also. I think they will open badminton very soon for the elite group and top academies also. Day before yesterday a representation was given to our sports minister also," he said.

Rajesh remarked that representations had gone to the government across many states including from the top academies like Gopichand Badminton Academy and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

"Initially we may start off with only singles coaching. The coaching will be only for top athletes over the age group of 14," he said.

Tennis in the state too is hopeful of a swift comeback.

"We are looking to give representation to the government, requesting to allow tennis facilities to open up with proper protocols in place. We will wait till May 17 and see how it goes from there," said Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, adding that coaching will be one-on-one and that it would be mainly be only for competitive players even in junior categories. Like badminton, it will also be only singles.

Meanwhile, table tennis will take some time before getting back into action.

"We are awaiting government guidelines and for the Executive Committee to be convened by the end of the month or first week of June. Only after that will we make a decision," said C Gunalan, joint secretary of the Karnataka Table Tennis Association. "There are no instructions from the national federation either and once they give some directions how to go about it, we will start."