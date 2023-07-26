How a throwball player turned into a world class javelin thrower

Belur is largely known for the 12th century architectural marvel of Chennakeshava temple built by the Hoysalas. But now, this heritage town in Hassan district has a world-class athlete in the making.

“Every time I travel back home, there are scores of people waiting to receive me," gushed Manu DP. "Sometimes when I return after winning a medal, they parade me on open vehicles all the way to my village Nagenahalli Kuppagudu which is about 12 kms from Belur.”

The 23-year-old is one of the six Indian javelin throwers, led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, to have breached the 80m mark in recent times.

Manu, considered strong a medal hope at every competition he enters, won silver with an 81.01m effort at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok around 10 days ago.

“I went in with a target of clearing 85m. So I’m not really satisfied with my performance. My medal-winning throw came in the last attempt. The Pakistani thrower (Muhammad Yasir who won bronze) was ahead of me which put a bit of pressure but motivated me to give my all in the sixth throw," recollected Manu who achieved a personal best of 84.35m at the Inter-state Athletics Championships in Chennai last year.

While talking all things ‘80m and above’, the havildar at the Indian Army goes back to his first encounter with the sport that began with a throw of 32m as a 16-year-old. A throwball player's chance meeting with a javelin would go on to be life-changing.

“It happened in grade 10 at the Hoysala High school in Belur. One day, our PT sir called four of us who were regular in sports. He gave a shot put, a hammer (throw), and a discus to the other three. Since I was a bit taller and leaner than the rest, sir handed me a javelin made of bamboo.

“We had 15 days to get ready for a taluk-level meet. I knew nothing. Chateer antha hodithithu (the tail of the stick would hit my back every time I released it during a throw). That’s when I learnt to hold it a bit higher and bend the elbow a little more just to avoid getting hit,” he laughed, adding that he went on to win that competition with a 36m throw.

Mostly learning the tricks of the trade on his own until joining Alva's College, Moodbidri for under-graduation, Manu said he used an haare/ sabal (digging bar) that weighs 10-15 kilograms as a javelin while practicing sometimes. “That made my shoulders strong and flexible. It sounds like a stupid thing to do. But it helped,” said the son of farmer parents who grow coffee on their 3.5 acre land.

Representing Alva’s at the 2018 Khelo India Games in Pune where a 67m throw fetched him gold, is when Army coach and Commonwealth Games medallist Kashinath Naik spotted Manu and took him under his wings at the Army Institute, Pune. Within a month of training under Naik, the youngster crossed the 70m mark and kept improving thereafter.

“He looks after me like his son. I’m blessed to have met him that changed my life. With Kashinath sir by my side and looking at Neeraj, it gives me the confidence that anything is possible,” said Manu.

Ask him about his future goals, the small-town boy is not settling for anything less than an Olympic gold. Manu will be heading to Budapest, Hungary for the World Athletics Championships in August before the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China where India will be looking to finish 1-2-3 in the men’s javelin event.

“I want to be consistent and keep improving. Because of javelin, everybody in Belur recongnises me. But, like Neeraj, I want to be well-known across Karnataka and the country,” said Manu, who spends most of his little time at home interacting with children at government schools.

If all goes according to plan, it looks like a local hero is well on his way to become a global star.