How an improved swing swung Aditi's fortunes

On the LPGA, the field comprises 150 of the world’s best golfers and you are not the only one having a good week. You have to play better than the 10-15 others who are having a good week. So then it becomes a matter of ‘is my great better than their great?’. If my great on a par-5 is a birdie, but someone else hits it farther and gets closer then they make an eagle. I think my good was good enough to win on the LET, but not good enough to win on the LPGA. But this year, with multiple top-10 finishes, I was right there getting close to it.