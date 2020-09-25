How SPB gave teen Viswanathan Anand's chess dream a push

How SPB pushed teen Viswanathan Anand's chess dream

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 25 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 00:01 ist
The music maestro's world intersected with that of chess wizard Viswanathan Anand decades ago.

S P Balasubrahmanyam, a name that has become synonymous with music and films, also had a special connection with a world vastly different from his -- the world of chess. 

In 1983, to be precise. SPB was the former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand's "first sponsor" at a tournament.

Condoling SPB's death, Anand tweeted that the legendary singer had sponsored his team 'Chennai Colts' in the national team championship in back in 1983.

"Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person," Anand tweeted. 

One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy, he added.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, whose prolific output as a singer included around 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages, died Friday aged 74 after a prolonged battle with coronavirus.

