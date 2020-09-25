How SPB gave teen Viswanathan Anand's chess dream a push

S P Balasubrahmanyam, a name that has become synonymous with music and films, also had a special connection with a world vastly different from his -- the world of chess.

The music maestro's path intersected with that of chess wizard Viswanathan Anand decades ago.

In 1983, to be precise. SPB was the former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand's "first sponsor" at a tournament.

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, whose prolific output as a singer included around 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages, died Friday aged 74 after a prolonged battle with coronavirus.