'I feel overwhelmed at Neeraj's gold-winning feat'

I feel overwhelmed at Neeraj's gold-winning feat: Bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz

Bartonietz has been with Chopra since the second part of 2019 when the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation following an arthroscopic surgery

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 08 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 14:39 ist
The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history on Saturday by winning India's maiden athletics medal in Olympics with a best throw of 87.58m. Credit: PTI file photo

Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert who guided star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Olympic gold, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed at his ward's feat to become the best in his sport.

Bartonietz has been with Chopra since the second part of 2019 when the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation following an arthroscopic surgery on the elbow of his throwing right hand.

"I feel overwhelmed that Neeraj was able to win a medal, not a bronze, not a silver but a gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world," Bartonietz said in a short clip released by Athletics Federation of India.

Read | Olympic gold in his pocket, Chopra now eyes 90m throw

"It's a great joy for AFI, for all the people who are interested in athletics in India," said the German who left for his home this morning.

The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history on Saturday by winning India's maiden athletics medal in Olympics with a best throw of 87.58m.

In doing so, he also became only the second Indian to bag an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Binda (2008 Beijing Games).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Neeraj Chopra
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

North-East: Map is not the territory

North-East: Map is not the territory

 