I feel the best physically: Saurav Ghosal

Veteran, too old, in the sunset of his career...
One look at Saurav Ghosal or his game inside a glass cage on a squash court, all of the above descriptions are easily put to shame.
And now, the news of the sport finally making it to the Olympics (Los Angeles 2028) has tempted the 37-year-old - who seems to be still peaking - to consider pushing his body and mind for a couple of more years.
The World No. 18, who has charted his own path in a sport fairly unknown in the country, speaks to DH about his two Asiad medals, mastering the body, champion mentality and more in a candid chat. Excerpts...
This was your 6th Asian Games in a row and two more medals (gold, silver) added to the seven won from the previous four editions. How does that feel?
The plan, vision and the dream was to win two golds. I fell short in the men’s singles individual final. So there’s a tinge of disappointment. We did well as a team and even individually through the entire 10 days that we were competing. And to win the team gold was brilliant. You know a lot of things have to fall into place for these kinds of things to happen. Small things that make a huge difference. Thankfully for the most part things have gone well and I'm very grateful for that.
You set the goal of winning two golds at the Asiad a year ago. Take us through that preparatory phase.
Winning an individual medal (bronze) at the Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham) last year was a big one for me. It was a medal I was chasing throughout my entire career. I needed some time to process and digest the achievement and to look ahead to know what I wanted to do next. And it was in October-November last year, when I made a plan to focus on the World Championships in May this year followed by the Asiad. I sat down with my team and we brainstormed about how to go about things to give myself the best possible chance of winning the two golds.
What were the changes you made game-wise, physical fitness and mental training?
I began working with James Willstrop from January this year. We figured out ways to evolve as a player to get better that gave us more weapons to deal with different players. In terms of physical fitness, things like strength work, change because I’m 37 now. Strength is lost very quickly as you grow older. So I started doing a lot more strength training through the season than what I have done in my entire career. We added variations in interval training during speed work. I’m happy and proud to say that I have been in the best possible physical shape than I have ever been in my career and that is a testament to all the work that everyone around me has put in. Of course the right kind of eating and nutrition has played its part too. I was telling someone the other day that playing a match is the easy part but it's the preparation, the discipline and the grind to be able to stick to the routine on an everyday basis that is harder.
Mentally, we have tried to find triggers to be strong through difficult phases. That’s been one of my banes where I have had a few weak phases while competing which have cost me matches and we have tried to eradicate that. And for the most part through the last year barring maybe one match in Qatar last month, whether I have won or lost I have been pretty solid mentally.
Those who watch you play describe you as 37 years young! How do you react to that?
(Laughs) To be honest I don’t feel 37 at all. If I had to put a number to it, maybe late 20s early 30s I think. But, like I said, physically I feel the best that I have ever felt. I have taken a lot of care of my body in the last decade especially. That's kept me the way I am. A lot of people have actually asked me after these Games ‘how and what do you do?’ It is no magic, but there is a lot of science behind it. Thanks to my physical trainer as well. But there is a lot of structured work and discipline that goes in both on and off the court.
What keeps you going?
My late coach Malcolm Willstrop used to tell me ‘Whether you win or lose, it's immaterial the next day when you walk into training because there will always be something after that that you are going to compete in. Working hard is the only way that you can prove to yourself and not to anyone else how good you are.’ Such learnings over the years keeps me going.
Finally, after years of rejection, squash has made it to the Olympics. What does this mean to you?
It's massive for every squash player around the world. For a long time we have believed that we are some of the best athletes in the world and we deserve to showcase what we are all about on the biggest stage in sport.
And for me personally, that's a tough question. I’m 37. But let's put it this way, it has got me thinking whether I want to do it or not. I don't know yet. I have to sit down with my team, my family and myself to see if, realistically, me pushing my body and mind till 2028 is possible. If that can be the end point or whether it's worth giving it a shot.
It will be special to have a shot at winning something for India at the Olympics for sure. But time will tell, we will see where life takes us.