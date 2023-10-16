I feel the best physically: Saurav Ghosal

I began working with James Willstrop from January this year. We figured out ways to evolve as a player to get better that gave us more weapons to deal with different players. In terms of physical fitness, things like strength work, change because I’m 37 now. Strength is lost very quickly as you grow older. So I started doing a lot more strength training through the season than what I have done in my entire career. We added variations in interval training during speed work. I’m happy and proud to say that I have been in the best possible physical shape than I have ever been in my career and that is a testament to all the work that everyone around me has put in. Of course the right kind of eating and nutrition has played its part too. I was telling someone the other day that playing a match is the easy part but it's the preparation, the discipline and the grind to be able to stick to the routine on an everyday basis that is harder.