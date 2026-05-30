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I have not failed, says Vinesh Phogat after exiting Asian Games trials

'I was fighting a whole system, I was on one side and everyone else on the other,' Vinesh added
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:26 IST
Sports NewsVINESH PHOGATAsian Games

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