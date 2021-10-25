I still can’t believe it: Fabio Quartararo 

Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 rider championship, giving the team the first title since 2015.

"I still can't believe it! I can't even talk. It feels amazing. Maybe later I can talk a bit more. Right now, I'm living the dream! It feels good to also have my family with me, and we will enjoy this a lot tonight and until the end of the season,” said Quartararo.



"Of course, this was not the way I wanted Pecco's weekend to end, but I'm happy he's okay. Now we are the World Champion. I have no words and I have no more liquid left in my body to cry. It feels so good, but I can't even describe what I'm feeling right now. To be on the podium with a big part of my family and my family from the circuit. I have no words.



"MotoGP has been going on for quite a long time. To be the first Frenchman to win it is amazing. I'm also happy for Yamaha. Since 2015 they didn't win a title, and today we won it again. It's an amazing feeling,” he added.

Marc Marquez won the Emilia Romagna MotoGP race on Sunday after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the race. Bagnaia’s retirement also helped Quartararo win the championship.

Marquez said: “This is a much more important victory than Austin. My target was to be on the podium here or in Portimao, on a ‘right’ circuit to finish the season. And we won. We won here in Misano where usually we are not strong and we had a race pace that was super-fast.

“When Pecco started to push, honestly speaking I said ok and I relaxed a bit but he crashed. Fortunately, he’s ok and we were able to take profit because he had the edge. We keep improving and this is the best way to finish the 2021 season as we prepare for 2022. When you look at the gap compared to the first race here, we’ve made a step. I also want to say a big congratulations to Fabio for his title, he has been incredible this year and he really deserves it. Today is his day but I look forward to fighting with him again next year,” he added.

Second-placed Pol Espargaro, again of Repsol Honda, said: “An incredible race and result, beyond just myself I am so happy and pleased for the team. They’ve worked so hard this year, and especially the Japanese staff in our team have lived a hard year away from home, so this result is for them. It’s a team result and shows the work and progress that we have made and are making.”