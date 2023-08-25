I think people will start to notice Indian chess: Praggnanandhaa

"I have been playing continuous tournaments so I didn't have much time to train for this event. I had a week to look at my opponents' games and try to get an idea. And then when I came to the event, I didn't really expect to go into the finals, but yeah, very happy."

His mantra for the World Cup was simple: 'Just believe in myself and play.'

One would think that after scaling such huge feats, Praggnanandhaa has earned a vacation but the youngster doesn't have much time as he starts preparing for another tourney beginning Monday.