India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games, women's team strikes silver

Trailblazing Indian shooters gave another power-packed performance here, clinching a gold medal in men's 50m rifle three-positions team event with a world record score, while the Esha Singh-led women's 10m air pistol trio bagged a silver at the Asian Games on Friday.

India's dream run in the shooting arena at the continental showpiece has so far fetched them a record 15 medals -- five of them gold -- and the success story will likely continue over the next couple of days as well.