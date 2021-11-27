India in quarters of TT women's doubles, mixed doubles

India in quarters of women's doubles, mixed doubles at World Championships

Manika and Archana Kamath defeated Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 14:23 ist
The Indian pair will meet Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu and Hayata Hina in the quarterfinals. Credit: Pixabay

Manika Batra has reached the quarterfinals in the mixed and women's doubles events at the World Table Tennis Championships, putting India just one win away from a historic medal.

Manika and Archana Kamath defeated Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota 11-4 11-9 6-11 11-7 in the women's doubles round of 16 on Friday.

They face Luxembourg's Sarah de Nutte and Xia Lian Ni for a place in the semifinals. Bronze medals will be awarded to all the losing semifinalists in the competition.

In the mixed doubles, Manika and G Sathiyan scripted a valiant comeback against USA-China combine of Kanak Jha and Wang Manyu after losing the first two games to reach the quarterfinals.

The Indian pair won 15-17 10-12 12-10 11-6 11-7. They will meet Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu and Hayata Hina in the quarterfinals.

However, the mixed doubles pairing of Sharath Kamal and Archana lost their round of 16 match to France's Jia Nan Yuan and Emmanuel Lebesson.

