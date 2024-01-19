India lose 3-4 against Germany in shoot-out, to face Japan for Paris berth

Ranchi: The Indian women's hockey team fought with tigerish resolve but lost its nerves in the most crucial phase of the penalty shootout, going down to Germany 3-4 in the second semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Thursday.

The match was stretched to a penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 2-2 in the regulation time. With this win Germany secured a berth in the Paris Olympics later this year.

However, India will also have a crumb of consolation as the hosts have another chance to seal their Olympics berth if they beat Japan in the third-fourth place match on Friday.

The top three sides from this tournament will qualify for the Paris Games. World no.5 Germany will take on the USA in the final of this event on Friday.

Deepika (15th minute) and Ishika Chaudhary (59th) were the goal-scorers for India in the regular time, while Germany's both goals were scored by Charlotte Stapenhorst (27th, 57th).

As expected, the Germans came out attacking from the onset and exerted continuous pressure on the Indian defence on a foggy night, where visibility was a problem.

The Germans were right on their money with their strategy and made numerous circle entries.