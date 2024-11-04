Home
sports

India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was neck and neck after the first two segments.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:57 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 07:57 IST
