sports

India win four gold, three silver, two bronze in Asian Youth Rapid Chess

Last Updated 14 December 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi: India bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Youth Rapid Championship in Al Ain, UAE.

Bhagyashree Patil (U-18, girls), Sapariya Ghosh (U-14 girls), Muhammad Shyan Naushae Ibrahim (U-8 boys) and Sharvannica (U-8 girls) clinched gold medals for India.

The three silver medals were won by Sheralli Patniak (U-8 girls), Arit Kapil (U-8 boys) and Kiyana Parihar (U-8 girls).

Cera Dagariya and Divi Bijesh grabbed bronze medals in the Under-16 girls’ category.

The classical event began on Thursday and the Indian contingent has 60 players.

(Published 14 December 2023, 16:19 IST)
