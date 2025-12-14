<p>Chennai: India scripted history, clinching its maiden Squash World Cup title to become the first Asian country to achieve the feat after overwhelming Hong Kong 3-0 in the summit clash here on Sunday.</p>.<p>The historic win at the Express Avenue Mall here marked an improvement on India's previous best finish of a bronze medal at the 2023 edition.</p>.<p>The title win will surely be good news for Indian squash as the sport is set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.</p>.<p>The Indian team's performance in the mixed-team event has been nothing less than spectacular. Seeded second in the tournament, India clinched the title without losing a single tie.</p>.India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in third T20I to take 2-1 lead in 5-match series.<p>After blanking Switzerland and Brazil by identical 4-0 margins in the group stage, India beat South Africa and two-time champions Egypt 3-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.</p>.<p>On Sunday, veteran Joshna Chinappa, 79th in the PSA rankings, stunned world No. 37 Lee Ka Yi 3-1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women’s singles to give India a perfect start.</p>.<p>Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, India’s best-ranked men’s singles player at world No. 29, then outplayed the 42nd-ranked Alex Lau 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) before the 17-year-old Anahat Singh blanked world No. 31 Tomato Ho 3-0 (7-2, 7-2, 7-5) to seal the title.</p>.<p>India did not need men’s singles national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to enter the court against Henry Leung in the final match.</p>.<p>The triumph also made India only the fourth country after Australia, England and Egypt to win the Squash World Cup title. </p>