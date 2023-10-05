Home
other sports

Asian Games: Indian canoers and kayakers move to semis

Shikha Chouhan advanced to the women's kayak semi-finals with a time of 145.83, she was also handed 8 penalty seconds for a total time of 153.83s.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 12:44 IST

Indian canoers and kayakers enjoyed a good day in the office as all four of them moved to the semifinals in their respective events at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Vishal Kewat moved to the men's canoe semifinal after finishing fourth in the second heats with a total time of 131.14 which included 12 penalty seconds.

Shikha Chouhan advanced to the women's kayak semi-finals with a time of 145.83, she was also handed 8 penalty seconds for a total time of 153.83s.

Hitesh (119.03s) and Shubham Kewat (122.98s) also progressed to the men's kayak semifinals after finishing 3rd and 4th respectively in the second heats.

(Published 05 October 2023, 12:44 IST)
India News Sports News Asian Games

