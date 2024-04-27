Indian chess renaissance

What is remarkable is that it is not just confined to an individual or two, but it is a bunch which is performing in tandem, gladdening the heart of every chess following Indian. In the last couple of years, Indian chess has been shining brightly. The very fact that five Indians -- Dommaraju Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Viswanathan Anand -- have been playing musical chairs since January 2024 to enjoy the tag of being the highest rated Indian in live ratings at some point or other in a span of just four months reflects India's strength, both in terms of quality and quantity. Incidentally, this race for the top rated Indian also comes with a placing in top 10 in world ratings.