Indian F2 driver Kush Maini survives scary crash in Baku, penalised post race

Baku, Azerbaijan: Indian driver Kush Maini on Sunday survived a horrifying crash after he stalled at the start of the feature race in Formula 2, a support race to Formula 1.

The scary incident occurred on the opening lap of the Formula 2 race which preceded the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old Indian had nowhere to go at the race start as his car's engine stopped working suddenly. That left fellow drivers Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe unsighted, leading to a massive collision.

The rear of Maini's car was totally destroyed by the impact of the crash and fortunately, he came out of it unscathed.

Maini's father Gautam confirmed to PTI that his son is doing fine.

"He is doing okay. As part of the standard protocol all medical check ups were conducted on Kush and all reports are normal," he said.