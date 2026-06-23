Indian fencer Bhavani Devi offers apology, appeals for reconsideration of suspension

<p>New Delhi: Offering an unconditional apology for her conduct during the team event at the Asian Fencing <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/championships">Championships,</a> India's leading fencer Bhavani Devi has appealed for reconsideration of the two-month suspension imposed on her.</p>.<p>Following the incident, Bhavani was shown a Black Card, resulting in a two-month suspension under the applicable disciplinary regulations.</p>.<p>"Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has submitted an unconditional apology and has conveyed her deep respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport," a Fencing Association of India (FAI) <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/media">media</a> release stated.</p>.Bhavani Devi makes it to pre-quarters, fuels India's hope of maiden Asian Games medal in fencing.<p>"A request for reconsideration and reduction/removal of the suspension has been submitted to the world body (FIE)" the release added.</p>.<p>The appeal cites Bhavani's exemplary disciplinary record throughout her distinguished international career, noting that she has never previously been involved in any incident of this nature.</p>.<p>The FAI also pointed out that the World Championships are scheduled to be held next month and a prolonged suspension would prevent one of India's most accomplished fencers from participating in the prestigious event.</p>.<p>"The fencing community remains hopeful that the FIE will take into consideration her apology, clean disciplinary history and longstanding contribution to the sport while reviewing the matter.</p>.<p>"The final decision rests with the FIE disciplinary authorities, and all concerned parties will respect the outcome of the review process," the release said.</p>