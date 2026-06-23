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Indian fencer Bhavani Devi offers apology, appeals for reconsideration of suspension

Bhavani was shown a Black Card, resulting in a two-month suspension under the applicable disciplinary regulations during the team event at the Asian Fencing Championships.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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