Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari banned for 12 years for doping

AIU said Kumari had 'served a four-year ban from March 18, 2015 to March 17, 2019 for committing an Anti-Doping Rule Violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules in relation to the presence of Metenolone in a Sample collected on February 10, 2015.' Kumari was part of the 68-member Indian athletics team that competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 23 to October 8). She had finished ninth in the women’s hammer throw event with an effort of 58.13m on September 29.