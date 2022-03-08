Indian men's Pro League hockey matches postponed over Covid outbreak in Germany team

Covid cases postpone Ind vs Ger Pro League hockey games

  Mar 08 2022
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 18:05 ist
The Indian men's hockey team's Pro League matches against Germany, to be held here on Saturday (March 12) and Sunday (March 13), have been postponed. The matches have been postponed because of the "high number of Covid-19 cases affecting" the German team.

Because of the large number of cases, the German men's team decided not to travel to India.

The international hockey federation (FIH) confirmed this development on its official website on Tuesday.

"The FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," the report on the FIH website said.

The German men's team had last played in the Pro League between February 17 to 21 against France and South Africa at the University of North West, Potchefstroom in South Africa. India too had played the same two opponents at the same venue from February 8-13, 2022. After returning home, the Indian men had played Spain at the Kalinga Stadium here on February 26-27.

Both India and Germany are currently are on 12 points from six matches in the Pro League. India are ranked second on better goal difference with Germany third. The Netherlands lead the table with 16 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, the German women's national team on Tuesday reached Bhubaneswar to play against Ithe India women's team at the Kalinga Stadium on March 12 and 13.

