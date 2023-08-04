Indian women's team wins gold in World Archery C'ships

Indian women's compound team wins gold medal in World Archery Championships

The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships.

PTI
PTI, Berlin,
  • Aug 04 2023, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 18:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal in the World Archery Championships after beating Mexico in the final here on Friday.

Read | Archery World Cup: India crash out of recurve team events

The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships.

Earlier, India had beaten Colombia 220-216 in the semifinals after a 228-226 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

archery
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 