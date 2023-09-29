Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Indian women's squash team signs off with bronze at Asian Games

The trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 06:17 IST

Follow Us

The Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Hong Kong in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.

Joshna was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world number 24 Tze Lok Ho 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) to level the tie after Tanvi went down meekly (3-0) to Sin Yuk Chan in the opener.

Playing against high-ranked and experienced opponent in Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat tried her best.

The teenager saved eight match points as she went from 10-2 to 10-10 in the third game but eventually lost the final (0-3) 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 and the tie.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 06:17 IST)
India NewsSports NewsAsian GamesSquash

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT