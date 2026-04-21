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Indian wrestlers get full panel of foreign coaches

They are expected to join the national camps from May 1 and will be paid a monthly salary of $7000.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:12 IST
Sports NewsWrestlingCoaches

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