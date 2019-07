India's campaign ends at Russian Open badminton

Shuttler Meghana Jakkampudi had a bad day in office as she lost both the mixed and women's doubles matches with her respective partners to end India's campaign at the Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here on Saturday.

Meghana and Dhruv Kapila, seeded eighth, went down to the Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 6-21 15-21 in the mixed doubles semifinal in just 27 minutes.

Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram, but once again failed to cross the last-four hurdle at the USD 75,000. The top-seeded Indian duo was stunned by fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato 10-21 8-21 in a 33-minute contest.