Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh set his sights on 100 metres dash in sub-10 seconds

The 25-year-old Singh lowered the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds during the Federation Cup last month.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 16:20 IST
sportsAthleticsGurindervir

Follow us on :

Follow Us