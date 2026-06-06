India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh set his sights on 100 metres dash in sub-10 seconds

<p>New Delhi: India's fastest man <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gurindervir%20Singh">Gurindervir Singh</a> has set his sights on running 100m dash in sub-10 seconds, a feat which no one from the country has done before.</p><p>The 25-year-old Singh lowered the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds during the Federation Cup last month.</p><p>"My target from childhood is to go below 10, people demotivated me a lot that Indians can't run below 10, so that is my aim now," Singh said at the sidelines of the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention' here on Saturday.</p><p>The Convention was addressed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.</p><p>"This is a proud moment for me, that I am getting a chance to come at such a big stage. We are really happy that we are getting this chance," said Singh.</p>.‘Fastest Indian alive’: Gurindervir Singh breaks 10.1-sec barrier, sets 100m national record.<p>"My last two weeks were really good, after the national record. The best moment which was a surprise and unexpected for me was to talk to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) Sir, that was the biggest moment of my life, and for my family. I never imagined that this would happen this early in my life. Everyone was so proud of me. I will continue to do that."</p><p>He said there is no pressure of the limelight after he smashed the national record.</p><p>"It's great that people are getting to know me, this is important. If it does happen we will not get motivated. This is very important but I don't have the pressure of that. I am working hard and doing my thing. I try to learn quick. I do not have any stress."</p>