India's Mission 100

On September 23, the 19th Asian Games will officially kick off in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou where the Sports Ministry and broadcaster Sony Sports repeatedly try to convince us that India could finally hit the century mark in medals tally. Yes, Indian sports is going through a phenomenal high, especially after the seven-medal show at the Tokyo Olympics. There are superstars in several disciplines and expectations now keep rising for every major event. But can India, who won 70 medals last time in Indonesia for their best-ever show at the quadrennial continental bash, add 30 more? While the three-figure mark is a considerably more difficult task given how strong the Chinese, Japanese and Koreans are, India, armed with some gifted athletes who have been constantly breaking barriers, can certainly make a strong medal charge. DHoS takes a look at disciplines where India can score big and areas where they may struggle.
Athletics
The most successful discipline with 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze medals in all Games combined so far, India’s track and field stars will once again be expected to add major share to the final tally. Following a best-ever show at the Asian Athletics Championships outside of India last month, Indian athletes look in good shape to strike it rich at Hangzhou. Leading the charge will be none other than reigning World, Olympic and defending champion Neeraj Chopra. The javelin-thrower is the typical ‘big match player’ and given the confidence he possesses, he’s one of the gold medal contenders. Shot-putter Tejinder Pal Toor, who skipped the Worlds to prepare for his title defence, is another strong contender for gold, while the immensely talented Murali Shreeshanker, Jeswin Aldrin, Tejaswin Shankar and Avinash Sable can scale the podium too. Fast-rising long-jumper Shaili Singh, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary, who has been enjoying a fantastic season, are amongst the medal probables amongst women. And not to forget the relay 4x400m teams, both the men and women.
Stars to watch out for:
Neeraj Chopra, Tejinder Pal Toor,
Avinash Sable, Shaili Singh.
Wrestling
Wrestling is the second biggest contributor to India’s medal tally, both in terms of gold (11) and overall medals (59). However, what the wrestlers will achieve in China is a big question mark considering all the off-field drama surrounding the discipline in the last one year. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik led a protest against former WFI president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh over sexual allegations that eventually turned chaotic. In what mind-space Bajrang, the defending champion in 65kg category, is remains to be seen. Although the spotlight will be firmly on Bajrang, on the same day (October 4), there’ll be bunch of medal hopefuls like reigning Asian champion Aman Sehrawat (57kg), former World Championship silver-medallist Deepak Punia (86kg) and the returning Sumit Malik (125kg). Two-time World Junior champion Antim Panghal (53kg), who won a silver at the Asian Championships, is a big hope in the women’s category along with gymnast turned wrestler Mansi Ahlawat.
Stars to watch out for: Bajrang Punia, Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal.
Shooting
After drawing a blank for a second consecutive Olympics at Tokyo two years ago, the National Rifle Association of India hit the reset button, and as a result a host of young, promising and talented shooters will be lining up at Hangzhou, an important event on the Road to Paris. Although a vast majority of them are below 23 years of age, they aren’t short of experience, with many having triumphed at World Championships and World Cup. Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Pawar, Adarsh Singh, Anish and Vijayveer Sindhu have the potential to adorn a medal among men, while the effervescent Manu Bhaker, already a star at just 21 years, Mehuli Ghosh, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan can strike it among women.
Stars to watch out for: Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Mehuli Ghosh, Esha Singh
Golf
This is sport that is generally not followed by the masses but Aditi Ashok ensured even Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended up talking about it with a sizzling run in the final round at Tokyo Olympics before heart-breakingly settling for fourth place. The wily youngster, who has raised the bar for women’s golf in the country, will have another shot at history at Hangzhou and is more than capable of delivering given her experience of playing against the best. Avani Prashanth, a fast-rising teenager, has the potential to spring a surprise but for that she’ll have to be at her best on all four days. The men’s team featuring the in-form Shubhankar Sharma, the seasoned Anirban Lahiri, slowly rediscovering his touch, experienced SSP Chawrasia and young Khalin Joshi have a great chance to land a team medal.
Stars to watch out for: Aditi Ashok, Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri
Badminton
How a year can make a difference! If the Asian Games were held last year as scheduled, then PV Sindhu would have been a sure-shot medal winner. But the all-conquering Indian has suffered an alarming dip in form, slumping to eight first-round exits. So the spotlight will be on the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Asian Championships in Dubai this year and have been in phenomenal form. So is HS Prannoy, winner of bronze at the recently held World Championships in Copehangen, and young Lakshya Sen, slowly rediscovering his mojo after a prolonged struggle with injury.
Stars to watch out for: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Squash
Squash may not elicit the same attraction as badminton but the sport has always delivered at the continental bash. Saurav Ghosal, set to compete in his fifth Asiad, Joshna Chinnappa (4) and her friend/ rival Dipika Pallikal (4) have won medals in every Games they’ve competed in. Probably playing in their last, the trio, which has been the face of Indian squash for more than a decade, will be eyeing a grand show. The Malaysians will be their biggest hurdle. Also watch out for 15-year-old Anahat Singh, touted as the next big thing in Indian squash.
Stars to watch out for: Sourav Ghosal, Joshna Chinnappa,
Dipika Pallikal.
Boxing
Much of the hopes will rest on the shoulders of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. The former won gold in 2022 and 2023 World Boxing Championships and is tipped to go all the way in Hangzhou. The latter won several hearts with a bronze medal show at the Tokyo Olympics and she’ll be keen to change the colour of the medal.
Stars to watch out for: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain
Weightlifting
The Asian Games is one major medal that’s missing from Mirabai Chanu’s cupboard and the diminutive lifter has stated that is going to be her goal this time, so much so that she only turned up at World Championships held before the continental event for the sake of attendance. She is set to face strong competition this time, especially with the return of Thai duo of Thanyathon Sukcharoen and Surodchana Khambao.
Hockey: Smarting from a bronze medal finish last time in Jakarta following a heart-breaking defeat to Malaysia in the semifinals the Indian men’s hockey team would be targeting nothing less than a gold at Hangzhou. Many players during the send-off ceremony in Bengaluru openly declared that gold is the target because that would also punch their Paris Olympics ticket. While they should make it to the semifinals it remains to be seen which Indian side turns up in the all-important do-or-die games. Simply because this Indian team can flatter one day and falter the next. The women who lost to Japan in the final last time too have fixed their eyes on the gold knowing what that will do to their profiles. They have a solid team with a good mix of youth and experience with Janneke Schoolman guiding them nicely with a hands-on approach in all aspects.
Cricket: Given the fact that both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will directly compete in the quarterfinals they certainly have a strong chance of doing a double. While the men’s team is essentially an A squad considering the seniors will be in action at the all-important World Cup they still are packed with oodles of talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal Ruturaj Gaikwad Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma who have set the pulses racing in IPL. The women’s team is a strong one and following several disappointments in ICC events where they have come close to grabbing a title before convulsing in a bout of nerves the Asian Games is a fantastic opportunity to set things right.
Kabaddi: Not unlike the Indian men’s hockey team of the bygone days were at the Olympics where it won a record six consecutive golds and eight overall the kabaddi counterparts were as dominant at the Asian Games winning seven consecutive golds since the sport was inducted in 1990. However that splendid run was brought to end by Iran in the semifinals last time who then went on claim a long-coveted gold. So it’s not surprising the Indians will be gunning for redemption and a completely new set of guys will be determined to chart their own history. The big challenge will yet again come from Iran who have now become a powerful force. The women’s team who too lost to Iran but in the final will be gunning for same revenge.