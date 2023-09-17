India's Mission 100

Hockey: Smarting from a bronze medal finish last time in Jakarta following a heart-breaking defeat to Malaysia in the semifinals the Indian men’s hockey team would be targeting nothing less than a gold at Hangzhou. Many players during the send-off ceremony in Bengaluru openly declared that gold is the target because that would also punch their Paris Olympics ticket. While they should make it to the semifinals it remains to be seen which Indian side turns up in the all-important do-or-die games. Simply because this Indian team can flatter one day and falter the next. The women who lost to Japan in the final last time too have fixed their eyes on the gold knowing what that will do to their profiles. They have a solid team with a good mix of youth and experience with Janneke Schoolman guiding them nicely with a hands-on approach in all aspects.

Cricket: Given the fact that both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will directly compete in the quarterfinals they certainly have a strong chance of doing a double. While the men’s team is essentially an A squad considering the seniors will be in action at the all-important World Cup they still are packed with oodles of talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal Ruturaj Gaikwad Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma who have set the pulses racing in IPL. The women’s team is a strong one and following several disappointments in ICC events where they have come close to grabbing a title before convulsing in a bout of nerves the Asian Games is a fantastic opportunity to set things right.

Kabaddi: Not unlike the Indian men’s hockey team of the bygone days were at the Olympics where it won a record six consecutive golds and eight overall the kabaddi counterparts were as dominant at the Asian Games winning seven consecutive golds since the sport was inducted in 1990. However that splendid run was brought to end by Iran in the semifinals last time who then went on claim a long-coveted gold. So it’s not surprising the Indians will be gunning for redemption and a completely new set of guys will be determined to chart their own history. The big challenge will yet again come from Iran who have now become a powerful force. The women’s team who too lost to Iran but in the final will be gunning for same revenge.