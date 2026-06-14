India's sprint stars eye historic sub-10 breakthrough

<p>Bengaluru: Oblique Seville knows what it takes to break the barrier as the reigning world champion spent three long seasons circling the sub-10 mark. After clocking 10.13 seconds in 2019, it took him three seasons before finally dipping under at 9.86. For someone who has gone as quick as 9.77 now, the Jamaican believes India is closer than ever to its first sub-10 sprinter. All it needs is one breakthrough run to uncork a wave that follows.</p>.<p>Having trained alongside Indian athletes in the past, he has been struck by their discipline and willingness to trust the process. “I have trained with Indian runners before, and what stood out was how disciplined they are. They listen, they follow instructions and that’s a big part of improvement,” he told <em>DHoS</em> last year. </p>.<p>That quiet belief is now beginning to mirror on the track when Gurindervir Singh clocked a statement 10.09 at the Federation Cup in Ranchi this May. India, which took nearly two decades to move from its first sub-10.30 run to entering the 10.20s, shaved off another tenth in less than a season for a seismic jump that broke the stereotype about Indian sprinters.</p>.Indian Athletics Series 8: Yashas P, Prakurthi Rao run to gold.<p>The performance itself bordered on the surreal as the national record changed hands repeatedly between Gurindervir and his training partner Animesh Kujur over a space of 24 hours at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The duel felt like a declaration of intent as Gurindervir first edged past the previous mark of 10.18 by 0.01 in the semifinal, only for Animesh Kujur to reclaim it minutes later with a 10.15 run. But the final belonged to Gurindervir as the Ounjab athlete surged ahead to signal the shift in Indian sprinting. Those who watched closely sensed it coming from far away after the Athletics Federation of India set a stiff Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 10.16 seconds. </p>.<p>“We had a feeling the national record would go at the Federation Cup,” says Karnataka sprinter Unnathi Aiyappa, the current fastest women's 200m runner in the country. “But after the heats, we knew it would go again. Still, nobody expected a 10.09. That felt like Indian sprinting taking a giant leap in one moment.”</p>.<p>For Gurindervir, the rise is not overnight. Like all of India’s current leading sprinters -- including Animesh and Unnathi -- his breakthrough has come after joining the Reliance Foundation programme under British coach James Hillier. It is a transition that even his formative coach Sarabjeet Singh, fondly known as ‘Happy sir’, acknowledges with rare candour.</p>.<p>“We can identify talent, we can build them to a level, but there comes a point where you have to let them go to better systems,” says Sarabjeet. “When you see a boy like Gurindervir running 10.09, it tells you that access to better facilities and modern coaching matters. As coaches, we should focus on finding the next one instead of holding on.”</p>.<p>That statement underpins Hillier’s programme, which has steadily reshaped Indian sprinting since its post-pandemic emergence. The early signs came with Amlan Borgohain’s 10.25 (though not ratified as national record at that time) and Jyothi Yarraji’s rise in women's 100m hurdles in 2022. From the High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar to its current base in Navi Mumbai, the system has evolved into a sprint hub for elite development.</p>.Karnataka Senior Athletics Meet: Athletes eye Inter-State Championships qualification.<p>Yarraji’s journey -- becoming India’s first sub-13 hurdler and going on to win multiple Asian titles in an event where the country never medalled -- drew attention to the programme. Soon, a steady stream of talent followed with the likes of Animesh, Manikanta Hoblidhar, hurdler Tejas Shirse and others began rewriting national benchmarks while younger athletes like Krishik M, Unnathi entered the fold and rapidly improved. </p>.<p>Within that environment, the gains are rarely accidental as the results are built long before race day. “When you are surrounded by athletes who are pushing every day, you don’t really think about records in that moment," says Gurindervir. "When I broke the record in the semifinal, I was genuinely cheering for Animesh in the next race because I knew if he runs faster, I will have to come back stronger.</p>.<p>“I always wanted to be in a group where everyone is improving. Here, if someone finds a weakness in your race, they will tell you. If someone does something better, you learn from it. That environment keeps you honest and keeps you improving," adds the 25-year-old runner.</p>.<p>For others in the system, the transformation is equally striking. “When I joined, the first thing my coach (Hillier) told me was to trust the programme and trust myself," says Karnataka's 110m hurdler Krishik. "I didn’t try to overthink anything after that. I just followed what was being given, and over time, I realised that everything we were doing had a purpose. Nothing here is random, every performance is prepared long before you see it on the track.</p>.<p>The difference lies in detail. </p>.<p>"Earlier, I was training without a clear structure. I didn’t understand nutrition properly, recovery was basic, and even gym work wasn’t targeted. Here, everything is specific. We work on explosive strength, on mechanics, on how to use the power we already have. It’s not about working more, it’s about working right," says Tumakuru-born Krishik, who has emerged as neck-to-neck rival to record holder Tejas this season.</p>.<p>That clarity extends beyond training sessions as athletes are exposed to a rhythm of competition that builds both confidence and consistency.</p>.<p>“We don’t overthink races anymore,” Krishik says. “Our coach tells us, you are meant to run, so just run. We travel, compete, come back and train again. That cycle builds so much confidence that you feel ready at any time. It’s like your body already knows what to do.”</p>.<p>The ecosystem around the athletes reinforces this approach. Strength and conditioning experts, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and medical specialists work in tandem, ensuring that progress is sustained and not sporadic. “It’s a team work. I can’t say it’s just me improving. The coach, the S&C team, everyone contributes. I just trusted the system, and the system delivered," says Krishik.</p>.<p>That holistic structure is also reshaping the broader athletics ecosystem as the impact extends beyond athletes' performances, as pointed out by Hassan, the programme's former cohert manager. Country's talent identification, coaching methods and even competition strategies are evolving through exposure to such programmes. It is in many ways a slow but steady recalibration of how Indian athletics operates today in a system where results are crucial for it to thrive in the long term. The journey, however, hasn’t been without setbacks.</p>.<p>The baton exchange issues at the World Relays in Botswana earlier this year exposed gaps while injuries and false starts added to concerns. Yet, Hillier was not among the ones who panicked.</p>.<p>“Mistakes are part of development,” he says. “What matters is how you respond; having tough conversations, learning from it, and moving forward. We don’t separate success and failure; both are part of the same journey. The key is to make sure every setback contributes to growth.”</p>.<p>If Botswana raised questions, the Federation Cup offered answers as the same group that faltered collectively returned to push each other to unprecedented heights. Still, the road ahead remains steep. </p>.<p>Running sub-10 seconds is itself an arduous task but doing it consistently on the global stage is another. Indian athletics, barring exceptions like Neeraj Chopra, has yet to make a significant impact at World Championships or Olympics. While the accusation is often that athletes do well in familiar conditions, the gap with the elite remains substantial at the same time. </p>.<p>That narrative may shift if the current bunch of sprinters take their improvement to elite level in a blue ribband event like 100. A sub-10 run at a global event may not guarantee medals but it would mark a psychological breakthrough; a proof that Indian sprinters belong in that conversation. And if Seville is right, it might just take one runner to break through, for the rest to follow.</p>