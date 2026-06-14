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India's sprint stars eye historic sub-10 breakthrough

India, which took nearly two decades to move from its first sub-10.30 run to entering the 10.20s, shaved off another tenth in less than a season for a seismic jump.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 19:52 IST
Sports NewsAthleticsSprint

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