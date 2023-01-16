Infographic | India's performance at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup over the years

India has been longing for its ‘Chak De’ moment since 1975 when it last picked up the Men's Hockey World Cup. With Odisha hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup for the second time consecutively, the emotions to win the cup are palpable across the nation.

India had a terrific start against Spain where it scored two goals and won, the second match with England ended in a goalless draw. Though the hopes are very high this time, there is also worry after one of the key players of Team India, Hardik Singh has been injured.

DH looked at the Indian hockey team's performance over the year in FIH Men's world cup:

The data shows that India's performance in the last 11 world cups has been consistent. India has managed to remain in the top 10 teams, only faltering in 1986 and then in 2006. In the last World Cup, held in 2018, India secured the sixth position.

