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Iniyan Panneerselvam wins double gold at Commonwealth Chess Championship

The Tamil Nadu player scored 6.5 points from seven rounds in each format to emerge champion in both sections.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:55 IST
Sports NewsIndiaChess

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