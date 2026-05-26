Iniyan Panneerselvam wins double gold at Commonwealth Chess Championship

<p>New Delhi: Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam clinched double gold after winning both the Rapid and Blitz titles at the Commonwealth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chess">Chess</a> Championship in Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>The Tamil Nadu player scored 6.5 points from seven rounds in each format to emerge champion in both sections.</p>.<p>In the Rapid event, Grandmaster Srihari took the silver medal, while GM Mitrabha secured bronze.</p>.<p>In the Blitz competition, Grandmaster Rohith Krishna finished with the silver medal, while Srihari added another podium finish with bronze.</p>.Chennai Grand Masters expands to 20 players, announces largest-ever prize pool.<p>The Classical title was won by Mitrabha, while Sri Lankan player Ranindu Liyanage claimed silver and Srihari settled for bronze.</p>.<p>The tournament, held from May 16 to 26, featured players from India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Maldives, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland and Canada.</p>.<p>Conducted across Blitz, Rapid and Classical formats, the event had 96 players competing in the Open section.</p>