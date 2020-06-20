Injury concern for athletes

Deprived of quality facilities, athletes in the City have been training in Cubbon Park for the last couple of weeks risking serious injuries.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, home for many top athletes and coaches in the State, was thrown open last Monday for sporting activities following a lengthy coronavirus-forced break. However, there is no possibility of training in the main stadium till the relaying of the synthetic track is completed.

The project, which has faced several roadblocks since its inception in the second week of March, has been stalled as Covid-19 has hit the importing of raw materials from abroad.

Upset with the poor quality of the 200M track adjacent to the main stadium and the police department’s decision use to the stadium’s hostels as quarantine wards, athletes had become apprehensive about using limited facilities at the stadium. The Cubbon Park, thus, has become their only option.

“I first began training my athletes near the Queen Victoria Statue, next to the Cubbon Park. We had found a soft surface for strength and conditioning exercises. After a couple of days, the authorities there denied us the permission. I was forced to train them on the tar road in Cubbon Park and the biggest challenge is to keep my athletes injury-free,” says coach and former India quartermiler Bindu Rani.

Despite no major tournaments lined up, coaches have emphasised the need for athletes to stay in shape. “Grass and synthetic track are the best surfaces to train for athletes,” says senior athletics coach Ajay who has begun coaching his wards near the Central Library in Cubbon Park.

Underling Ajay’s concern is the injury to a promising junior athlete, who hurt his ankle in Cubbon Park and has been ruled out of action for three weeks. “A stadium used by so many sportspersons of the State shouldn’t have been used as a quarantine facility,” feels Ajay, echoing the sentiments of parents of many athletes.

Ramesh, another experienced coach, said the 200M track needs to be maintained well. “I first took my wards to Cubbon Park. But it’s difficult to maintain social distancing in such a popular place. Running on roads is a big gamble. But training on the 200M track has become difficult. The grass on the track needs to be cut. After a drainage work, waste materials have been dumped near the track,” he laments.

On Friday, many sportspersons practicing in the stadiums were concerned when policemen quarantined in the hostel stepped out for their evening walks near training facilities.

A couple of other coaches, who have rented private grounds, have been coming to Cubbon Park twice a week. The Sports Authority of India campus here does not allow outsiders, ruling out an option for these athletes.