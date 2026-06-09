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Inspired by Virat Kohli, Argentina’s Yogasana star Nabila eyes bigger future for sport back home

Competing in the country where Yogasana was born, Nabila admitted she arrived without any high expectations, making her five-medal haul all the more special.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:33 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:33 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliArgentinaYoga

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