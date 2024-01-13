International GM chess tournament in Bengaluru from January 18 to 26

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association (BUDCA), in partnership with the Government of Karnataka, announced the hosting of the Bengaluru International Grandmasters Open Chess Tournament which will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from January 18 to 26.
The tournament has drawn over 1400 registrations from India and 20 other countries, including 40 Grandmasters and 51 International Masters, and will be held across three categories with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh. Vishwanathan Anand is expected to attend the event as the chief guest.
“It is good to have such a high-profile tournament in India as it cuts the travel expenses. This tournament can serve as an inspiration for Category B and C players to work hard and break into Category A, and is a good platform for IM and GM aspirants to showcase their ability” MS Thejkumar, the first GM from Karnataka, said on the sidelines of the event. GM Abhijeet Gupta is the top seed for the tournament, while current National Champion Sethuraman SP is seeded second. FIDE Director for Chess Development Nigel Short has also confirmed his participation.
The FIDE rating for Category A is 1900 and above, and the player finishing first will pocket Rs 4 lakh and 50 thousand.
The registration for Category A players closes on January 15. The registration fee for Karnataka-based and out-station players is Rs 4000 and Rs 5000 respectively.