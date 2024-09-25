IOA executive council to discuss 'threatening letters, additional expenses' incurred at Olympics

The 14 agenda points added by the executive council cover a discussion on "illegal and threatening letters issued by the President to the members of the Executive Committee from time to time".

As per two more items concerning the president, the council will "discuss and deliberate upon the scope of powers of the president under the IOA Constitution and will decide on the need for reporting the conduct of the president to the IOA Ethics Commission".

The official communication on the meeting was jointly issued by 12 council members, including senior vice president Ajay Patel, vice-president Rajalaxmi Singh Deo, vice-president and former Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, member and former wrester Yogeshwar Dutt among others.

The members who did not sign the document included boxer M C Mary Kom and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal, who are on the IOA athletes commission.

Issues related to the recent Paris Olympics will also be a substantial part of the meeting.