IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards

IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards

India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 21:29 ist
Boxer Nikhat Zareen with Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Anshu Malik during the felicitation ceremony organised by Indian Olympic Association. Credit: IANS Photo

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday felicitated the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medallists and presented them with cash awards at a function here.

While the gold medallists were awarded a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each, the silver and bronze winners got richer by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, respectively.

The event was attended by IOA acting president Anil Khanna, secretary general Rajeev Mehta, treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey, and India's chef de mission of the Birmingham Games Rajesh Bhandhari among others.

During the function, Khanna lauded the performance of the Indian athletes, who bagged a rich haul of 61 medals to finish fourth in the standings, despite shooting's absence from the multi-sport event.

India had bagged 16 medals in shooting alone at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. The fourth-place finish was India's best showing overseas.

