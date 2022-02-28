IOC withdraws top Olympic honour from Putin

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 28 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 21:38 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves the stage after his speech at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gala Dinner on February 6, 2014 in Sochi. Credit: AFP Photo

The International Olympic Committee on Monday stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order award in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"The IOC EB (executive board) has, based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, taken the decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation," read a statement.

