IOC working with sports federations on July-Aug 2021 Olympic Games: Japanese newspaper Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee is working with the International Athletic Federation and others to arrange for a July-August 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The paper cited an interview with Australia Olympic Committee board chair, John Coates, also head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, who said he hoped for a decision within four weeks.

Coates told the paper the Games would have to be held between the Wimbledon Championship, scheduled to end July 10 next year, and the US Open in September.

Japan, the IOC and Tokyo organisers agreed this week to postpone the Games by as much as one year as the coronavirus pandemic has ground sporting events and much economic activity around the world to a halt. 

