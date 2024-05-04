Ipswich secure Premier League return to end 22-year wait

Ipswich, England: Ipswich Town ended a 22-year exile from the Premier League when the second-tier Championship club secured a return to the top flight with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, denying Leeds United the second automatic promotion spot.

Ipswich needed a point to confirm promotion going into the final day of the season as Kieran McKenna's side became the first club since Southampton in 2012 to gain back-to-back promotions from third-tier League one to the Premier League.

After Leicester City had secured promotion last weekend, Ipswich and Leeds were battling for the second automatic promotion spot going into the final day of the league season.

Leeds needed results to go their way but a 2-1 home defeat by Southampton left them third, six points behind Ipswich. Champions Leicester ended the season with 97 points while Ipswich finished with 96.